Hyundai put the brakes on rally car offer

Hyundai is said to have withdrawn its offer to provide rally cars to the FIA Regional Champions across the globe.

Tim Jessop, who helped Carl Tundo secure the 2021 African Rally Championship title, said he was disappointed by Hyundai's last minute withdrawal.

"We knew all along that we were to drive one of the Hyundai just to now learn the offer had been withdrawn. Incidentally the offer still stands on the Hyundai Website," Jessop told Nation Sport.

Jessop added: ‘’We were informed via our email addresses after we had asked them for an answer. They had been very quiet and we were getting frustrated with their silence.’’

***

The next major round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) will be the Equator Rally to be staged on April 3 and 4.

The third round of the 2022 KNRC series will also count towards the 2021 African Rally Championship. The event will be based around Naivasha and will use the Itinerary of the WRC Safari Rally route.

There will be eight competitive stages with a total 197.16kms out of the total rally distance of 588.85kms.

The competition will have two legs over two days of the rally. Leg one will be 254.54kms of which the competitive distance will be 134.52kms.

Leg two will be 107Kms long of which the competitive distance will be 62.64kmns.

***

The third round of the 2022 National Autocross Championship will be organised by the Rallye Sport Club (RSC) of Nairobi next week.

It is encouraging to note that female organisers occupy 19 out of the 20 senior officials of the RSC event.

Helen Shiri is the Event Director, while Tuta Mionki is the Clerk of the Course among the senior female officials.

Both are graduates from the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor (ASRA) projects. Falgun Bholak is the only male official who was appointed as the KMSF Steward.

The event will take place this Sunday at the Moi International Sports Complex at Kasarani.

***

The Meru Sports Club will stage the next round of the 2022 Clubman Rally Championship on April 9.

The event will be staged in Meru and run by former rally drivers like Nkubu Amwari.

Aatif Abdul Majid will be the Clerk of the Course for the rally.

Nkubu is the father of Issa Amwari, one of the leading KNRC contenders.

Did you know that…

For each car of the FIA Priority Drivers, one spare gearbox and one set of spare differentials (front or centre or rear) may be used in each rally.

These spare components and those fitted to the car are marked/sealed at initial scrutineering.

These cars must have their sump guards removed for sealing of gearboxes and differentials and be kept within the car for the purpose of weighting.