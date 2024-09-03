Government must urgently intervene in motorsport wrangles 

All is not well in motorsport and intervention measures from the government are urgently required to steer the leaking ship back on course, six months before the 2025 WRC Safari Rally.

From a high of 2021/22 season, motorsport is slowly grinding to halt as the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) fight internally, something that could affect the Safari's whose progress report remains vague without flow of information from the event's secretariat.

The KMSF board replaced Maina Muturi with Jim Kahumbura in yet another musical chairs orchestra last practised inside the federation before 2014 when internal personality differences reared its ugly head.

Members of the Rallies Commission of the federation resigned enmasse in solidarity with Muturi but the damage had already been done as Kahumbura's appointment on an interim basis ahead of the Annual General Meeting later in the year will either confirm him or appoint another chairman.

The problem with motorsports and the KMSF is that it is managed by a limited company and their internal affairs can only be resolved internally.

The government can however intervene as an arbiter in its capacity as the primary sponsor of the WRC Safari.

The Safari is not without its own issues with workers of the old secretariat yet to be paid salary arrears, gratuity and allowances.

Some senior officials who were appointed by the former Sports CS Ababau Namwamba have threatened to storm the Safari Rally secretariat over delayed salaries and contracts. Suppliers are being auctioned over pending bills dating back to 2022.

Senior women management employees of the old secretariat have petitioned the Senate and the FIA citing gender discrimination and delayed dues, an embarrassment not only to the sport but the country as well.

Only three weeks ago the East African Classic Mini Classic Safari Rally happened with whimper instead of a bang in Eldoret which coincided with the elevation of the town into a city.

The three days rally had more fun, high-octane action-packed stages, more competitive mileage and a diverse entry list than any other rally event since the WRC Safari Rally yet few Kenyans apart from surprised locals awaken by the sound of speeding cars through the open roads in Kerio Valley and Cherangani Hills were aware of this meticulously organised event.

Rallying in Kenya is struggling to attract competitors, media visibility, sponsors and fans.

The WRC safari Rally has not been left behind with the Organic PR value for the 2024 edition falling by close to 50 per cent from a high of Sh361 million in 2023 to Sh186m this year, according to audited independent returns on the period under review while athletics, rugby and even football buoyed, by the women's success, are increasingly drawing better visibility in traditional and social media outlets.

In comparison further afield, Rwanda with its F1 hosting proposal in the card is gaining global attention ahead of the Federation Internationale De I' Automobile (FIA) annual awards in Kigali in December.

The Classic was held on a weekend. Reuters International News Agency reported that the commercial rights holder of the World Rally Championship (WRC) WRC Promoter was shopping for a buyer.

WRC Promoter GmbH acquired the commercial rights to the World Rally Championship in 2013. Previously, the promotion was handled by North One Sports, but the 10-year (in force since 2010) contract with the FIA was cancelled before the 2012 season when North One Sports declared bankruptcy.