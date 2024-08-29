Tensions boil over at Kenya Motor Sports Federation

Simmering tensions boiled over at the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) on Wednesday, with the federation’s directors ousting chairman Maina Muturi and replacing him with former chairman Jim Kahumbura just six months to the 2025 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

KMSF’s directors met on Wednesday at Simba Union Club in Nairobi and replaced Muturi, citing non payment of Sh30,000 in affiliation fees to the federation by his sponsoring club, the East African Motor Sports Club (EAMC).

The directors nominated Kahumbura to chair Wednesday’s meeting, which also kicked out Mindo Gatimu (Meru Motorsport Club) and George Njoroge (Kenya Racing Team), also for non payment of affiliation fee

On Thursday, Muturi confirmed that he has not paid KMSF’s affiliation fee but pointed out that Article 23 of the KMSF Memorandum of Articles bars any club in arrears from sitting in an Annual General Meeting (AGM) and not a director’s meeting such as Wednesday’s.

Muturi also said that the directors found a convenient excuse in non payment of affiliation fees to victimise him. Muturi confirmed that the federation also terminated the services of the independent Company Secretary.

“The Board of Directors has appointed Mr Jim Kahumbura as the interim Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation Limited until the next Annual General Meeting,” KMSF’s secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Board appointed Mr Rohit Budhia as the interim Motor Sport Council Chairman following the departure from the Board of the previous chairman, Mr Sukhdev Chaggar. Mr Budhia will serve as Chairman of the Motor Sport Council until the next Annual General Meeting,” the statement went on.

But in a quick rejoinder, Muturi said: “Our attention is drawn to unsigned press release dated 28th August, allegedly from KMSF. The KMSF Board would like to clarify as follows. The meeting held today (Wednesday) at the Sikh Union Club was not a bonafide KMSF Board and it did not meet the threshold ... Mr Jim Kahumbura threw out the company secretary and subsequently some directors walked out in protest. The chairman of KMSF remains Mr Maina Muturi.”

On Thursday, Muturi said he would not like to be drawn into a conversation about the future of the federation.

“Time will vindicate me...My only worry is that we have lost goodwill in motorsport, sponsors have cited wrangling, accountability and transparency as some of the reasons that have made them stay away,” he said.

Kahumbura clarified that they simply followed the rules regarding affiliation and how the directors’ meeting was conducted. He said Muturi, Gatimu and Njoroge are not suspended, but they cannot attend KMSF’s meetings until they clear the arrears.

He also denied claims of witch hunt, saying they are concerned as to how KMSF should salvage local motorsports, which is on a decline that has not been witnessed in more than 75 years.

The federation has lost control in many areas, including management of the WRC Safari Rally. Techically, KMSF owns the Safari Rally, being the National Sporting Authority (ASN) recognised by the FIA.

Last year, the Sports ministry sidelined the federation and took over the management of the WRC Safari Rally.

On Wednesday, KMSF General Manager Njunguna Mwaura informed the FIA and Africa motorsport boss Rodrigo Rocha of the latest development.

“We are happy to let you know that Mr Jim Kahumbura is the new Kenya Motorsport Federation (KMSF) President. Jim Kahumbura, a long time Motorsports administrator, was on Wednesday elected by the Board of Directors of KMSF to be the new Chairman. Jim has served our Federation in various posts and has played a similar role in many committees in the past as well,” Mwaura wrote to the FIA.

Muturi was elected the KMSF chairman in November last year on a platform for change, taking over from Phineas Kimathi.

But the anticipated change never materialised owing to internal revolt by drivers who have boycotted the Kenya National Rally Championship Series, and a tough economic situation.

Kimathi was also the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally until January this year before Ababu Namwamba who was Sports Cabinet Secretary at the time, replaced him with Charles Gacheru.