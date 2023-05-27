Good world rankings and competing in elite sports key in quest for Olympic slots 

This is the season of bragging rights and being top in world ranking.

Most sports —led by football — have completed their seasons. The winners are popping champagne while the losers are reviewing their strategies.

International federations have lined up events across the world in which individual athletes or teams can participate in and get ranking points. Throughout the season, sportspeople aim to compete in as many of these events as possible to gain valuable experience and improved rankings.

Good ranking enables athletes to participate in elite events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games for the multi-sport disciplines. In individual sports, athletes aim for the world championships and other international federations-sanctioned or directly run, such as the Diamond Leagues in athletics, Grand Slams in tennis, Grand Prix in women’s volleyball and the World Rugby 7s Series.

Participation in elite events has numerous benefits because in most cases air tickets, accommodation and prize money are offered. For the more lucrative ones, appearance fees may be an additional attraction. Participating in these events across the world has been one of the biggest challenges to our sports development, not only in Kenya, but across Africa.

Athletes usually begin at the lowest category where they must pay for their airfare, accommodation and all other travel related costs such as visas, local logistics and these are basic needs. An athlete further requires technical support that includes coaches and a physiotherapist.

This is expensive, and very few sportspeople in Kenya are able to access the requisite funding consistently to take part in such events and make an impact in their rankings. Granted, we have a lot of talent in most sports, but talent alone is not enough. Competing consistently at top-level in the season is what finally gets an athlete in top events.

Ranking has direct impact on athletes in competition. Seeding is a practical method of keeping the top athletes in different quarters until the advanced stages of competition. If one is not seeded due to their low-ranking, the chances of meeting a top athlete in the first round becomes high. Unless one causes an upset, early elimination once again limits the opportunity of attaining ranking points.

Our geographical location presents us with limited options, so as a country, a region and as Africa we need to bid to host as many ranking events as possible.

We are less than 425 days to the Olympics. The bus to the 2024 Paris Olympics — through world rankings for most sports — left the stage a few years ago.

Our best and probably only chance is top-ranking on the continent. All resources must be deployed to prepare effectively. There is limited opportunity from now to December. A short window may open until May 2024 for a few sports depending on performance this year. Our teams and athletes must be in camp now. Winning is at training.