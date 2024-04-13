Esports stakeholders forums step in the right direction

As Esports Kenya Federation, we have hit the ground running in 2024, holding a series of critical stakeholders forums across the country within the first quarter. These forums have proven instrumental in understanding the grassroots esports scene, raising awareness, and fostering collaboration.

We kicked off in Mombasa with a forum at Alliance Francaise Mombasa, followed by Nakuru (Mount Kenya University) and a dedicated Women in Esports forum at the American Corner in Nairobi. A first online tournament organizers' forum further expanded the reach of our engagement.

The impact of these forums have been profound. By engaging stakeholders directly, we gained invaluable knowledge about the experiences and challenges faced by casual players, aspiring professionals, and tournament organizers.

This knowledge transfer goes both ways. Casual and aspiring players received valuable knowledge to upscale their game, while tournament organizers gained crucial insights on essential bylaws related to data protection, health and safety standards, and overall fairness in organizing events.

The Women in Esports forum specifically addressed the need for gender diversity. Bringing together traditional sports stars, journalists, parents, and students, it not only fostered awareness but also served as a powerful networking platform.

Beyond awareness, these forums have also generated economic benefits for the regions visited with Esports Kenya spending on conference facilities, meals, accommodation, and transport.

Notably, our Federation's collaborative ethos has borne fruit in Mombasa and Nakuru, where community-led initiatives have seamlessly integrated these cities into the national esports circuit for the first time. By leveraging collective efforts and strategic alliances, Esports Kenya is driving tangible outcomes and fostering a vibrant ecosystem for players and organizers alike.

Crucially, none of these achievements would have been possible without the steadfast support of esteemed partners. The French Embassy facilitated the Alliance Francaise venue in Mombasa, the American Embassy graciously hosted the women in esports forum at the American Corner, and Mount Kenya University provided a welcoming platform in Nakuru.