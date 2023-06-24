Endless possibilities for Kenya in Beach Games

All 54 African countries have converged on the tourist town of Hammamet, Tunisia to participate in the second edition of African Beach Games.

This is the second time for Africa to host these Games after the first edition held at the equally beautiful tourist destination of Sal in Cape Verde.

Hammamet receives very high numbers of tourists over summer and is known for its beaches and party atmosphere. It has places which would feature in any tourist’s bucket list.

With Hammamet’s Great Mosque, Kasbah – an ocean facing fortress, Carthageland, Jabal al Hammamet and for history lovers Pupput which features an array of ancient Roman Structures.

This African Beach Games edition will be followed by the World Beach Games to be held in Bali, Indonesia. Bali is a great place to visit. Besides the very beautiful beaches, there are jungles to explore and historical temples drawing millions of tourist annually. Comparisons have been made of Bali and the Maldives on which is the better place to visit.

Kenya is strongly represented by 70 athletes from eight different sports for both men and women through Beach Handball, Beach Tennis, Basketball 3x3, Beach Soccer, Ocean Racing Sprint Rowing, Ocean Water Kayaking, Beach Marathon and Beach Wrestling.

Kenya’s flag bearers were Diana Nateche and Victor Otuoma. Diana will be competing in the Sprint Rowing Competition while Victor is in the men’s Handball team. Having new names of athletes and sports representing Kenyans marks a significant development in our sports.

The Beach Games have given us new opportunities to showcase our great talent. As Diana and Victor marched alongside some of the other great African athletes, it reminded us of the depth in sports which just needs sufficient resources and effective management.

Beach Games have widened the geographical spread and the grassroots inclusiveness of Kenyans being part of the national team.

The Beach Soccer, Handball and Tennis teams trained at the Buntwani Park in Kilifi. This was the venue of the first edition of the Kenya Beach Games from where most of the athletes who reside in Kilifi county were identified.

Rowing team was training at Mombasa and the newly improved Makupa Causeway provides one of the best sites for water sports with children regularly swimming across the channel.

Many Beach sports connect very well with our cultural practices and lifestyles such as rowing which is common with most communities living in the shores of the ocean, lakes or rivers.

The fact that we have these number of sports speaks to the depth of talent in Kenya. Most of the athletes who are participating live around the shores of the Indian Ocean and Lake Victoria.

As the Kenyan team takes on the rest of Africa, it strongly reminds us of the potential we have both in human and natural resources.

We just need to turn our attention to and direct the required funding to the right places. With time we can be both a strong beach and water sports nation and a tourist destination for the two sports.