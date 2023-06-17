Fans can turn around our sports by paying to attend championships

In 1987, Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, was full to capacity. Fans had come to the then ultra modern stadium to watch the opening and closing ceremonies of the All Africa Games (renamed African Games).

The most memorable part being the match between Kenya and Egypt which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Years later in 1997, Kenya’s Harambee Stars hosted Nigeria at the same venue and it is estimated that the number of spectators was close to 100,000 - way over it’s capacity of 60,000. These cited events had paying spectators.

Fast forward to recent times when we have had huge numbers of fans watching athletics in the 2017 World Under-18 Athletics Championship when fans were allowed to come in for free.

We are close to 50 million people in Kenya and the capacity of Kasarani is 60,000 and we claim to be a sporting powerhouse. How is it then that we can hardly fill stadiums to watch our “favourite” teams play?

How is it that in the lifetime of Kasarani we have filled it with paying spectators only on two occasions? Events continue to thrive, which is an indication that there is still some disposable income.

Our sporting events need fans and we need to inculcate a firm sports fans base in Kenya through all seasons.

The fans morale and spirit is reflected in the attitude of the players. Some players have been known to get the required energy and drive from the fans who make the competitions fun.

The communal emotions, the cheers, jeers, and high fives to strangers create the electrifying atmosphere. People have hugged and danced with total strangers after a score in sports.

Fans also drive the commercial arm of sports. They pay to watch, buy merchandise and attend fund-raising events. A lot of potential sponsors will quickly run to events which have a huge fan and spectator following.

Rugby has been a good case study of sponsors interest and engagement being driven by fans. At its peak, the Safari Sevens had capacity attendance in Kasarani.

We must have more fans for our different sports teams. Spectators merely come to witness the sporting event in person or through different forms of media.

This week, tennis fans had a great time cheering and supporting Team Kenya. By tennis standards, the attendance by fans and spectators was commendable. The center court at Nairobi Club was once more vibrant with sounds of vuvuzelas and isukuti beats and dance.

The team consisted of young ladies who just a few years ago walked into the tennis courts as children, loved the sport and put in years of work despite the usual highs and lows.

Watching them this week carry the aspirations, hopes and dreams of a nation was very humbling. Cheering them was not just for the points won.

It was a celebration in retrospect of a successful journey, a reminder of the power of sports in transforming lives. An inspiration to do so much more for our players.