Conversation on gender inclusivity in sports was long overdue

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed follows proceedings at the Agnes Tirop gender-based violence conference at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County on January 18, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Hundreds of kilometres away in Mombasa, sports stakeholders have been deliberating on gender inclusivity (and exclusivity) in the industry based on a report by the Catherine Ndereba-led Sports Committee on Gender and Welfare
  • One of the hallmarks of the report is the finding that there are widespread gender disparities in Kenyan sports as far as remuneration; management, coaching and sports development is concerned
  • Admittedly, in a patriarchal universe such as ours, topics such as gender inclusivity and equality are an elephant in the room that often touches on certain raw nerves

The national cross country championship kicks off in Eldoret this Saturday where hundreds of athletes will be battling for top honours across seven categories.

