Clubs should learn from AFC Leopards sponsorship row

Last week, AFC Leopards were the subject of a sponsorship row between betting firms Spotika and Betika, which culminated with the latter inking a Sh195 million three-years deal with Ingwe.

Betika's entry as the new shirt sponsor was greeted with confusion among Ingwe supporters understandably so because the club had an existing pre-contract with Spotika, that was terminated due to lack of commitment from the betting firm.

In breach of the agreement, Spotika had, despite several requests, failed to pay the balance of Sh2 million .

After trying in vain to meet with Spotika officials, the Dan Shikanda-led office has insisted that they acted in the best interest of the club in signing a new deal with Betika who they believe is a more reliable partner given their track record in the market.

Last season, Betika sponsored both Sofapaka and Kenya Police, and were at one-time title sponsors of the National Super League (NSL).

FKF-PL clubs should learn from AFC Leopards' situation and be cautious while entering into any sponsorship deals with little-known betting firms or risk soiling their brand.

With the increased sponsorship amount from Sh20 million previously offered by Betsafe to Sh65 million by Betika, AFC Leopards - who have been without a reliable sponsor for the past few seasons since SportPesa pulled out - can now dine with the big boys of the FKF-PL.

Even more important is that AFC Leopards players can rest assured of prompt payment of their salaries, given that Betika's track record at Sofapaka and Kenya Police is well documented.

I am confident that AFC Leopards will not only be among the title contenders, but also one of the most organised sides in the league next season.

I want to assure Betika who have committed to aid our beloved club in many ways that they will find value for their money at AFC Leopards.

The most obvious contribution they can make to our club is to fund us well in return for advertising value.

Our fans must learn that sponsorship is a two-way thing. Let’s pick from where we left last season and attend matches in large numbers.