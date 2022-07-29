AFC Leopards eager for new dawn with Betika

AFC Leopards players will be smiling all the way to the bank after their new sponsor Betika began work in earnest, and promised to clear their outstanding salaries by Monday.

Leopards officials led by Chairman Dan Shikanda on Friday had an interactive session with the players’ officials, moments after inking a lucrative three-year Sh195 million sponsorship deal.

The officials were on a mission at the team's Camp Toyoyo training grounds to inform the team of the new development after parting ways with their former sponsor Spotika.

In the new partnership, Leopards will be receiving Sh65 million per year with Sh5 million set to cater for players’ insurance.

“With the coming on board of Betika we expect to clear outstanding salaries by Monday. We shall pay you what we owe you in salaries and bonuses,” said AFC Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Friday.

“Our new sponsors have also lined up several awards for the players depending on their performance. If we could finish top five of the league with last season's challenges, we are confident of winning the league with this sponsorship which has come at the right time,” said AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda.

The mood at the Camp Toyoyo grounds was amazing as the players, donned in Betika merchandise smiled and engaged in ululations since they are now assured of prompt salary payment.

Leopards are expected to keep majority of their key players since the club is still serving a Fifa transfer ban.

Confirming the sponsorship deal, Betika senior brand manager Eric Mwiti promised that the firm will walk with Ingwe as they also concentrate on building and improving the standard football from grassroots to national level.

"This partnership is solid and confirms our commitment to investing in community through sports, arts and culture with football being a key focus," said Mwiti.

"Under this sponsorship we hope to make the club great again. I'm sure our partnership will bear greatness not only for the team but the fans at large," he added.

The pre-contract deal with Spotika was a season-long Sh60 million sponsorship, penned on June 24 at a Nairobi hotel with just a few days to the club elections.

In a statement via its social media platforms, Andugu announced the termination of the deal claiming Spotika had failed to remit Sh2 million to their accounts by July 24.

Spotika had on July 1 paid Ingwe Sh2 million as per the agreement between the two sides and was supposed to pay the remaining amount claimed by the club by the due date.

However on Thursday, Spotika Marketing Manager Alfred Otieno told Nation Sport that Leopards were negotiating with Betika and that is why the failed to remit to the club the remaining Sh2 million.

Betika have been the shirt sponsors of Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka but didn't renew its contract with the 2009 league winners two months ago.

They also sponsor Kenya Police FC in the top flight league.

Meanwhile, Bandari have announced they will play Gor Mahia in a pre-season friendly match during the official opening of Sparki Stadium located at Ronald Ngala Primary School in Mombasa on Sunday.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani hinted he would field some of his new signings.