AFC Leopards terminate Sh60m deal with Spotika

Just over month after signing a Sh60 million pre-contract shirt deal with betting firm Spotika, Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side AFC Leopards Wednesday terminated the contract citing breach of terms.

In a statement signed by Leopards Secretary-General Gabriel Andugu, Ingwe said Spotika had failed to wire to the club an additional Sh2 million, yet they have done due diligence by giving it (Spotika) much publicity on their website and other social media platforms.

According to the agreement between the two parties, Spotika was to pay the 12 time champions Sh4 million by July 17. However, the company only paid Sh2 million on July 1, but didn’t remit the remaining balance by the due date.

“The club officials have tried in vain to get a meeting with the Spotika officials,” stated the statement.

As a result of the breach of agreement by Spotika, the club has been unable to honour its financial commitment to players, staff and suppliers. Further the club has ambition to strengthen its squad in this transfer window.

“Consequently, the club has made a resolution to rescind the agreement with immediate effect. The club wishes the company well in its future endeavors,” concluded the statement.

Leopards signed the pre-contract on June 24 in an event attended by the club's new patron Alex Muteshi, who is also the Director General of Immigration, and Spotika Marketing Manager Alfred Otieno.

In May, both AFC Leopards and their arch-rivals Gor Mahia suffered a setback after another betting firm, BetSafe also withdrew its Sh25 million and Sh30 million sponsorship respectively.