Spotika bet on AFC Leopards in Sh60m shirt deal
What you need to know:
- Leopards has been going through financial difficulties after their immediate sponsors Betsafe withdrew their Sh20m-a-season deal.
- Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Director of Immigration Alex Muteshi, former club vice-chairman Vincent Shimoli and club chairman Dan Shikanda were present during the launch at a Nairobi hotel.
A new gaming firm in the Kenyan market, Spotika, have pledged to sponsor 12-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards next season.
The company's Marketing Manager, Alfred Otieno, announced a Sh60m deal with the Kenyan giants, subject to completion of regulatory processes.
The firm is also said to have reached an agreement with record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, in a deal estimated to be worth Sh70 million a season.
Nation Sport understands that the deal will come into effect once it is clear when the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season kicks off.
Shikanda, who is set to defend his seat in the club's elections set for this Saturday, said the new sponsors will help the team meet its financial obligations on time.