Spotika bet on AFC Leopards in Sh60m shirt deal

A new gaming firm in the Kenyan market, Spotika, have pledged to sponsor 12-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards next season.

The company's Marketing Manager, Alfred Otieno, announced a Sh60m deal with the Kenyan giants, subject to completion of regulatory processes.

The firm is also said to have reached an agreement with record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, in a deal estimated to be worth Sh70 million a season.

Nation Sport understands that the deal will come into effect once it is clear when the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season kicks off.

Leopards has been going through financial difficulties after their immediate sponsors Betsafe withdrew their Sh20m-a-season deal.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Director of Immigration Alex Muteshi, former club vice-chairman Vincent Shimoli and club chairman Dan Shikanda were present during the launch at a Nairobi hotel.