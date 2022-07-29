AFC Leopards ink three-year shirt deal with Betika

AFC Leopards on Friday announced the club has inked a three-year sponsorship deal with gaming firm Betika worth Sh195 million.

Through its social media platforms, Ingwe stated that the deal was worth Sh65-million-a-year.

"We are pleased to announce a new partnership between Betika and AFC Leopards SC," the statement said.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said the betting firm had come to their rescue at the right time and promised their new sponsors they will replicate the financial aid with good performances on the pitch.

"Welcome to the Ingwe family, we are glad to have a leading gaming firm on board. You have come to our rescue when the club was facing tough times," said Shikanda.

"We know through your input our performance on the pitch will improve and we shall do more. Our target has always been to fight for the title and this financial help extended to us will go along way in motivating the players and giving them the support they need to do better," added Shikanda.

Betika senior brand manager Eric Mwiti promised that the firm will walk with Ingwe as they also concentrate on building and improving the standard football from the grassroot to national level.

"This partnership is solid and confirms our commitment to investing in community through sports, arts and culture with football being a key focus," said Mwiti

"Under this sponsorship we hope to make the club great again. I'm sure our partnership will bear greatness not only for the team but the fans at large," he added.

The pre-contract deal with Spotika was a season long Sh60 million sponsorship was penned on June 24 at a Nairobi hotel with just a few days to the club elections.

AFC Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu in a statement announced the termination of the deal claiming Spotika had failed to remit Sh2 million to their accounts by July 24.

Spotika had on July 1 paid Ingwe Sh2 million as per the agreement between the two sides and was supposed to pay the remaining amount claimed by the club by the due date.

However on Thursday, Spotika Marketing Manager Alfred Otieno told Nation Sport that Leopards were negotiating with Betika and that is why the failed to remit to the club the remaining Sh2 million.

Betika have been the shirt sponsors of Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka but didn't renew its contract with the 2009 league winners two months ago.