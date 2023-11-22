Chepsaita cross country game changer

In about two weeks, Chepsaita Secondary School will be playing host to one of the biggest cross-country races in Kenya in recent times - the Chepsaita Cross Country Championships.

The race promises to be a firecracker, what with the calibre of athletes that have registered for this event.

The cross country meet is an ode to Kenya’s rich tradition in this race, having dominated cross country for many decades.

It constitutes part of the build-up to major cross-country competitions next year, including the Sirikwa World Cross Country Classic (at Lobo Village) and the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

As the cradle of cross country, Kenyans are expected to dominate the World Cross Country Championships, having reigned supreme at this year’s edition in Bathurst, Australia.

The Chepsaita Cross Country Championships are an opportunity for athletes to test themselves ahead of next year, considering it is one of the toughest courses ever conjured for a cross country competition in Kenya.

Top prize money

Furthermore, for Athletics Kenya (AK), it is a perfect chance to identify the probables for Team Kenya for the Sirikwa Classic and the World Cross Country Championships.

With top prize money of Sh100,000 for the winners, this cross-country competition fits in with the government’s Talanta Hela initiative, which seeks to ensure that sportspersons reap richly from their talents.

Therefore, all interested athletes would do well to continue registering for this race.

We look forward to this historic competition that will also provide upcoming athletes with the chance to announce themselves on the national and world stage.

After all, Kenyan cross-country races are traditionally no respecters of reputation.