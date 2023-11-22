Sh7m prize money for Chepsaita X-Country winners

The inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships scheduled for December 2 at Chepsaita Secondary School, Uasin Gishu County was launched on Wednesday in Nairobi.

The race, which is the brainchild of Farouk Kibet, President William Ruto’s aide, is among other sports activities that have been lined up towards keeping the youth from social vices in the festive season.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Uasin GIshu Governor Jonathan Bii and World Athletics Vice President Jack Tuwei were among the dignitaries that attended the launch of the race that has already attracted 2,000 elite athletes.

World 800m champion Mary Moraa, World Cross Country champion Beatrice Chebet, World Cross Country bronze medallist Agnet Jebet Ngetich and former National Cross Country champion Sheila Chelangat were also in attendance.

KIbet said a big number of youth are getting lost or indulged in many social stuff like taking alcohol and other hard drugs especially at this festive season.

“We end up having zombies by January with many quitting school hence my desire and dream to try to end this. Sports was the best idea and way to go about it,” said Kibet

Kibet explained he was also driven by enormous sports talent in the region ranging from athletics, volleyball, football and many others.

“When schools close, I want the youth to remain engaged in sports throughout the festive season in December,” said Kibet, adding that besides athletics they will have ball games finals on December 26 in Uasin Gishu.

KIbet said having the cross country at Chepsaita was deliberate since the area boarders Bungoma, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Nandi counties.

KIbet said all these sports events will be permanent on their respective federations' annual calendars.

“It’s my dream to have all these counties come together and have a joint sports festival over this holiday period so as to keep our youth busy,” said Kibet, who is determined to engage all the county governors to provide sports equipment and facilities for the youth.

“The hard drug situation in the country is serious and the youth are the most affected. We must act now, less a generation will suffer. Someone had to take the lead and I had to do that starting at home,” said Kibet.

“We must stand with these young people to see that they do something when they take a break from school.”

Namwamba said the government has set aside Sh109 million for youth development focusing on athletics.

“The country must reclaim world and Olympic steeplechase titles back. We must get back our titles in 5,000m and 10,000m among others,” said Namwamba, noting that the country can’t achieve that without proper investment.

The Local Organising Committee chairman Abraham Mutai, who is also the Athletics Kenya Central Rift chairman, said that they have set aside a prize fund of Sh7 million with the winners.

The championships will feature several events, but the main ones are the men and women's 8km races, men under-20 6km and women's under-20 5km.