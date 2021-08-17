Eliud Kipchoge
Winning an Olympic medal could be life changing depending on where you come from

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Spare a thought though for Olympians from Great Britain, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden. These countries do not offer any cash rewards for winning an Olympic medal.
  • It would be remiss of me though not to mention that the IOC does not offer any prize money at the Games either.
  • And remember what Frenchman Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Games said: "The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part.” 

Sport is so fickle, and not just on the field of play.

