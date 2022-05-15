Bandari’s good run of form is unstoppable

Bandari FC have had a great run of form in their recent Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches as a result of good management of the club.

Over the years, the club’s sponsor Kenya Ports Authority has worked to ensure that the club rises to the top of its game. From the look of things, their strategy is bearing fruit because of clear goals and good vision.

KPA’s heavy investment has ensured the smooth running of the club, and this has raised morale among the players and the technical team.

The Bandari management has disassociated itself with football politics and other external political factors.

Its main agenda remains to develop football, and anything other than that is null and void. It has established well-defined structures of hierarchy that have gone a long way in fostering longevity of the club.

Bandari’s home ground Mbaraki Sports Club is continually being improved, the media team is well-equipped, the fan base is growing and systems are being refined as the clubs lays ground to win the Premier League title next season.

Investment in the youth

Earlier this year, the management set out to strengthen the playing unit and the technical bench. There have been deliberate efforts to invest in a youthful set of professionals.

Bandari had a rocky start during the current Kenyan Premier League season, but as the campaign went along there have been remarkable changes.

In the past few months, we have witnessed a good run, with amazing goals and awesome results. It's no doubt, the tactics of coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani are effective.

When Kimani took over as Bandari’s head coach in February, after the club parted ways with Rwandan Andre Cassa Mbungo, the team was in position nine in the league standings.

He has not struggled in any match. In fact , his first two games was between the two top teams in the country, Gor Mahia and his former side AFC Leopards.

Out of the 16 matches that he has been in charge, Kimani has guided Bandari to nine wins, five draw and the team has suffered two losses.