FKFPL: Bandari hammer Bullets at Mbaraki

Bandari humiliated visiting Vihiga Bullets 4-1 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday.

Bandari were leading 2-0 at half time courtesy of goals from Keegan Ndemi and Johana Mwita.

In the second half, Bandari added two more goals through Kevin Kimani and Darius Msagha as Robert Arrot gave the visitors their consolation goal.

Vihiga Bullets had a golden chance to take an early lead in the third minute after a poor clearance by Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika outside his area, Martin Okumu shot wide with an empty net.

The home team had their first chance on 12 minutes when Mwita headed wide a fine corner by William Wadri.

In the 25th minute, Mwita found Wadri with a beautiful cross but the Ugandan's powerful shot hit the crossbar for before goalkeeper Elix Otieno made a save.

Bandari took the lead moments later when Mwita sent a through pass to Ndemi who beat Elix Otieno for the opener.

In the 42nd minute, Bandari were awarded a penalty after the day's captain Abdalla Hassan was tripped inside the box but Elix Otieno made a brilliant save.

Bandari got another penalty on the stroke of half-time when Hassan was fouled and this time Mwita scored.

It took only two minutes in the last half for the Dockers to extend their lead with the third goal by Kimani.

The visitors reduced the deficit in the 50th minute when Arrot beat Bandari custodian Michael Wanyika during a goal mouth melee.

Msagha, who came in for Hassan, scored the fourth goal in injury time.

Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani said he was pleased with the way his players displayed top-class football and won.

"This victory further gives my players the morale to win our remaining matches," said Kimani.

Vihiga Bullets coach Juma Abdalla also praised his players for playing well but blamed his defenders for making mistakes that cost the team to conceded the four goals.