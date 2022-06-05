Bandari have reclaimed their rightful place

The dockers might have let the local league title slip away this weekend when they lost 1-0 at home to Sofapaka, but boy, that was a run!

A fantastic run of form that gave chills to the title contenders, and a horrifying show that gave our opponents sleepless nights, making them wink less whenever Bandari took to the stage!

When did you last hear of Bandari losing at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa? It as been a fortress for Bandari, a feared venue for the journeyman of football.

Since taking over the reins at Bandari, coach Anthony Kimani has lost just two matches in a span of four months, delivering eight wins and two draws that came against the best clubs locally. It has been a good performance by the coach.

The performance signals that we are back where we belong - among the top teams in the country, complete with a strong display of football.

There has been a positive spirit in the locker room which is not about to dissipate any time soon. Blessed with the backing of a strong sponsor like the Kenya Ports Authority, we expect good tidings in the future.

In the past five seasons, we have always endevoured to finish among the top teams in the country, which shows that we are on the right track. Although we might not finish the season as champions, we are getting closer. I feel the title will come home soon.

With a solid performance like this, we can only hope for the best in the future. The club’s management and the technical bench is determined to create a football juggernaut down at the coast that will be the pride of the of the country.

The team is now solid, with a perfect blend of experience and youth hungry for titles. Folks, this is a team that will challenge for all titles on offer next season. I dare say that we are a model on which Kenya can rebuild her football at the club level.

Central to our structure of the club has always been to deliver attractive football, and to serve the local community through talent development.

I have pointed out in this column in the past that at Bandari, we offer opportunities for young talent to flourish, that is why players like Denis Magige and Abdallah Hassan are now rising slowly to the senior squad from our youth team.

In spite of a few hiccups that we have suffered this season, the future is promising.

DNation bodytext ragged : Has the squad done a good job? Well, its very difficult to argue with statistics but the lads just seem to have run out of time to achieve their objectives.

But let it be known to our opponents that they will see more of the Bandari that they have seen this season.