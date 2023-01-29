Bandari a sleeping giant in top flight league

Bandari players should know that representing the team is a privilege, and also a golden opportunity for any footballer in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Playing for Bandari is not just an honour, but a dream come true for those selected to wear the club’s colours.

This is a club that is deeply rooted in history and culture. Without a shadow of a doubt, the entire Coast region looks up to the team with admiration.

Bandari is a much sought- after club by upcoming players in the region and beyond.

Bandari players should know that residents look up to them for inspiration and motivation, and they have a responsibility to uphold the legacy and reputation of the club.

By being the only club from the region that plays in the top-tier league, Bandari is the pride of the coastal people.

That said though, the recent home defeats have left fans disappointed and the team’s performance on the pitch has been wanting.

Live up to expectations

The players have a responsibility to live up to the expectations of their fans. They need to raise their game and display more professionalism and commitment.

Bandari’s sponsor Kenya Ports Authority and the board of trustees are determined to ensure the team becames one of the most successful clubs in Kenya. Their contribution has been invaluable as we strive to build a strong team.

Bandari has one of the best technical benches in the league, therefore, we urge the players to pull their weight to match the efforts made by the sponsor, board and technical bench officials.

We know that with hard work, the team is capable of becoming a force to reckon with.

Bandari is not a team that should be five points away from the relegation spot.

It’s time for the technical bench and the board to take action against players who are not performing according to the standards of the club.