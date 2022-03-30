Athletes shouldn’t ignore red flags from their bodies

The expression ‘Hii mwili haina spare part’ (this body has no replacement) is one that should ring loud in the mind of every sportsperson.

It is a testament to the fact that our bodies are our main asset, without which we wouldn’t be able to do what we love most.

It is the most important tool of trade for sportspersons in putting food on the table. As such, a peak physical condition is the first requirement for longevity in the game and achieving our set targets.

As our bodies are susceptible to tear and wear, it is inevitable there are going to be times when we will feel exhausted and in need of a break. Sometimes, this exhaustion occurs stark in the middle of a busy period, leaving many athletes at a crossroad.

Unfortunately, a number of athletes ignore the red flags their bodies are issuing and continue with the pursuit of their season’s goals. The assumption is that the discomfort will eventually go away or the pain is not worth taking time out to rest or seek treatment.

However, no ambition is ever worth wrecking your body. It is better to suffer the consequence of spending time on the treatment table than to create a lifelong health complication by persisting through the pain.

A direct downside of training or competing with an injury is the possibility of aggravating your health issue, resulting in a worse one. We have read extensively or heard of athletes whose seasons became a write-off because they did not seek medical attention for an injury when it first cropped up.

Others have been forced to retire from their disciplines altogether as a result of the aggravated injury. This is not forgetting the additional expenses incurred to treat this worse injury.

Furthermore, the temptation to take banned supplements or substances is usually heightened when trying to keep a minor injury under wraps. The pain can sometimes be so intense that the athlete is forced to take stronger painkillers to suppress it or to perform at an optimal/high level.

It is virtually impossible to concentrate fully in a competitive setting when grappling with an injury. Your mind will be fixated on controlling the injury or suppressing the pain hence you will not be able to give your 100 percent on the track or field.

I know many athletes in Kenya are dreaming of the World Championship or the Commonwealth Games, among other international events this year. Regardless, it would be counterproductive to overlook any physical discomfort in pursuit of these ambitions.

International competitions will always be here with us. Take some time out, seek medical attention, recover fully and return stronger.