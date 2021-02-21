AFC players wrong to stage strike over salaries

AFC Leopards' Clyde Senaji Clyde (left) vies for an aerial ball with John Omondi of Kariobangi Sharks during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AFC players must stop chest-thumping through social media and work hard.
  • Most of them earn Sh100,000 a month, their main target is winning AFC’s first league title after 22 years.
  • Through football, the likes of Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are very wealthy. Nothing stops our players from thinking big.

AFC Leopards players have been working hard, they even thrashed Tikki Stars 6-0 in their away Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup match before going on strike over unpaid salaries recently.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

  2. Abdul Sidi: Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

  3. KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

  4. PRIME Tougher test awaits Kenya Morans in Afrobasket finals

  5. Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.