Accreditation a vital cog to a seamlessly run Olympic Games

Where is my accreditation?

This is a common request event managers have to deal with. It can only be matched by requests for complimentary tickets to sports events.

As we approach the Olympics, the frequency and urgency of these request tends to increase.

Accreditation ensures qualified individuals have access to facilities to perform their functions at the Olympics. An accreditation card can be considered a valid working permit in the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) determines the persons eligible to receive an accreditation card. They further set the conditions limiting one to their roles in the Games. The process is essential in managing the large number of individuals performing various duties at the Games.

The Accreditation chart details all accreditation categories and for each category the necessary access according to their functions.

Accreditation is neither a complimentary ticket nor a free pass. It is not a VIP ticket. And certainly, it is not an event ticket.

With 104 days to the Olympics, everyone likely to support the Games is already in the system. The registration process has been closed and no further entries can be made. This early closure helps the organisers estimate the number of people likely to be at the Games and plan for them accordingly.

The determination of who is likely to perform any duty is informed by the Games' Rules and Guidelines. Athletes are the top priority. The athletes to be accredited are the ones who have qualified for the Olympics through the different sports qualification systems. The federations submit a long list of athletes who have a chance of qualify for the Olympics.

As qualifications conclude and the Games draw near, the list is shortened accordingly. It is important to note that all other categories of accreditation are a factor of the number of athletes. The more qualified athletes the higher the number of accreditations for other roles. It is the athletes who take everyone else to the Olympics Games.

Athletes' support personnel or entourage and management are the next critical categories of accreditation. The entourage includes coaches, team managers, trainers, and medical personnel. The management is led by the Chef-De-Mission and depending on different management formations includes the deputies, General Team Manager, Chief Medical Officer, and Media Liaison, amongst other management categories.

The Olympic Charter acknowledges specific International Dignitaries. It can be challenging for countries with multiple levels of leadership. International dignitary accreditation for the Olympics is only granted to the Head of State, Head of Government, and the Minister of Sports.

The Olympic Family category covers the IOC President, IOC Members, Presidents of the Olympic Committees and Secretary Generals of the Olympic Committees.

Media is one of the categories determined and finalized way in advance of the Olympics. The Games have very specific guidelines on which media can be accredited, their specific functions and areas of operations. For Kenya, this is already off the block and just waiting for the day, having gone as far as visa applications.

A measure of the success of the Olympics is strict compliance with the accreditation rules. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, would like many Kenyans to travel and support Team Kenya. Kenyans are invited to purchase event tickets and travel to Paris to cheer our stars.