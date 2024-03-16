Corporates can rewrite success stories of our athletes

In July 2024, 10,500 athletes will compete at the Olympic Games, and hundreds of thousands will have attempted to get to this highest level of sports participation.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reports that the Olympic qualifying season comprises more than 3,000 competitions across individual sports.

An athlete's journey towards the Olympics is long and arduous, often spanning several years of rigorous training, sacrifice, and overcoming numerous challenges.

Waiting to celebrate athletes solely at the finish line overlooks the immense dedication and effort they put into their training and preparation. Corporates and sponsors have a unique opportunity to support the holistic needs of athletes throughout this journey in the following ways: providing long-term sponsorship and support and funding throughout their entire training cycle.

The biggest challenge to athletes is access to training facilities and travelling to competitions to gauge and improve their level.

Providing financial support for training facilities, equipment, coaching staff, and even covering travelling expenses help to eliminate financial stressors during training periods.

Sports is now more scientific, with complexities and groundbreaking technology in use.

Athletes must keep up with this evolving world of sports, and with limited access to the technology, our athletes trail behind their counterparts from the developed world.

Providing specialised coaching, medical support, and mental health resources can optimise an athlete's overall performance and resilience.

Additionally, long-term corporate partnerships can help athletes navigate the complexities of sponsorship deals, media obligations and other aspects of their careers, allowing them to focus more on their training and competitions.

Career development and transition assistance is another area that corporates can tap into using their already existing resources.

Recognising that an athlete's career extends beyond their competitive years, corporates can offer career development and transition assistance programmes to help athletes prepare for life after sports.

This could involve providing educational opportunities, vocational training, job placement services, mentorship or entrepreneurial support to facilitate a smooth transition into their post-athletic careers.

Another win-win opportunity is by involving athletes in community engagements. Corporates seek public affiliation and support, and what better way to do this than using our sports stars? Kenya has incredible sportspeople who can be great ambassadors to advance any cause.

This is a highly untapped area. Corporates can actively engage with the sports community in organising events, activations and initiatives for specific campaigns.

These can create brand associations with the athlete(s) and ultimately increase its brand affinity, brand reputation and social impact - ultimately achieving their business objectives. This can be most effective in a long-term partnership.

NOC-K welcomes corporates to join the team and be part of the story when the Kenyan national anthem plays in front of billions at the medals ceremonies of Paris 2024.