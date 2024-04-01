Okutoyi's Olympic dream and the conundrum in between

Tennis Kenya (TK) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) are working on a roadmap to help African Games women singles champion Angella Okutoyi attain the top-400 ranking required by June 10 in order to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Okutoyi, who is down five places to World No.538 in the latest WTA Singles rankings released on April 1, bagged the African Games crown in Accra, Ghana after defeating Egyptian Lamis Elhussein 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

Despite the deserved win, which included her first ever victory against a player ranked inside top-100 (Egyptian Mayar Sherif who is now down two spots to 72nd), Okutoyi did not qualify for the Paris 2024 Games because the African Games did not have any ranking points.

The 2019 African Games champion Sherif, who won bronze in Accra, is still in a good place to take Okutoyi’s slot if the Kenyan does not get into top-400 by deadline day. Sherif is the best-ranked player from Africa outside the top-56 players who qualify automatically for the Paris 2024 Games.

It is a tough journey for Okutoyi to get the ranking considering she must continue with studies at Auburn University in USA where she is pursuing Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and also play college tennis lest she loses her scholarship.

She is currently on 91 points, meaning she needs 66 points to reach top-400.

TK and NOC-K are also hoping for government support to enable Okutoyi to travel to tournaments to earn points.

TK is also working in collaboration with Auburn University. Okutoyi was given permission by her university to compete at the African Games in Accra, arriving on March 12 directly from the USA and then she returned immediately after conclusion on March 24.

“Okutoyi is expected to sit her last end of semester exams on April 29 and then play for her university in college tennis league up to around May 6 depending on how far the team goes into the tournament,” observed national women’s tennis team coach Francis Rogoi in Nairobi, hinting that the earliest Okutoyi could begin hunting for ranking points is during the W35 Boca Raton in Florida slated for April 29 to May 5.

“Okutoyi is Olympics quality. Many people feel that way, even Africa's representative on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) players' panel Ines Ibbou from Algeria. It should have been a direct wild card for Okutoyi after winning the African Games,” noted Rogoi.

"It is a bit brutal for Okutoyi to again prove herself by reaching top-400.

“I know the organizers maybe do not want to water down tennis at the Olympic Games, but they should have sent a scout at the African Games to see the level of competition that was there. The level was very high, the same level as a $50,000 tournament,” explained Rogoi.

“I know everybody was looking at 2020 Olympian Mayar Sherif at the African Games, but Okutoyi defeated her. There were also other top players, including Aya El Aouni and Yasmine Kabbaj (Morocco), Merna Refaat and Sandra Samir (Egypt) and Barakat Quadre (Nigeria). And, none of Okutoyi’s matches were easy. She won every singles match she played. She is very exceptional and her level is up there, not scared of any opponent. It was world class action at the African Games,” noted Rogoi.

NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku was impressed with Okutoyi’s performance in Accra.

“There is a very good possibility for her to qualify for the Paris Olympics. We are waiting for TK to give us the programme they have for her. I’m happy that there is an increase in medals from other disciplines and not just the traditional sports,” said Mutuku.

TK President James Kenani was also delighted with the team’s performance at the African Games where Okutoyi also won silver in doubles with partner Cynthia Cheruto.

Kenya was also represented by Ismael Changawa, Kelvin Cheruiyot, Albert Njogu, Cheruto, Melissa Mwakha, Stacy Yego and Australian-based Ibrahim Kibet in Accra.

By winning gold at the African Games, Okutoyi became Kenya’s first women’s singles gold medalist at the African Games since Jane Davies-Doxzon defeated Susan Wakhungu in an-all Kenyan final in 1978.