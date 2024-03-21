Peerless Okutoyi crowned African Games champion

Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi is the new African Games women’s singles tennis champion after winning the 13th edition by defeating Lamis Elhussein from Egypt in straight sets on the hard courts of the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra, Ghana on Thursday.

A day after dethroning defending champion Mayar Sherif (No.70 in WTA Singles rankings) also from Egypt 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 in semi-final stage in over four hours, Okutoyi (532) was more ruthless against Elhussein (562), running our victorious in 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 30 minutes for Kenya’s first gold medal in tennis since 1978.

The Auburn University student follows in the footsteps of Jane Davies-Doxzon and Susan Wakhungu who won gold and silver respectively in singles in 1978 in Algeria, Paul Wekesa (bronze in 1987 in Nairobi) and Saeed Cockar and Yashvin Shretta (bronze) in men’s doubles in 1965 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

Enroute to bagging gold, Okutoyi earned a first round bye and then overpowered Naomi Chileshe (Zambia) 6-3, 6-1, Merna Refaat (Egypt) 6-3, 6-3, her long-time friend Aya El Aouni (Morocco) 6-4, 6-4 and Sherif 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 in that order.

Her medal is Kenya’s 21st at the quadrennial event in Accra and the fifth gold medal after those won by athletes Aron Cheminingwa (800 metres), Emily Ngii (women’s 20 kilometres walk), Beatrice Chepkoech (women’s 3,000m steeplechase) and Mary Moraa (women’s 400m).