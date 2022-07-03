A week to honour our fallen stars

This week will be our chance to remember our fallen football heroes who played for this great club and the national team Harambee Stars since the pre-colonial era.

The event, to be held at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on July 9 and10, will see six teams taking part in the inaugural Elijah Lidonde football tournament where Sh1 million is at stake in addition to honouring legends of the game.

It’s a huge honour, and I feel privileged to be among Ingwe diehards who will throng the stadium to witness this big event.

Over 20,000 football fans travelling from as far at Nairobi led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are expected to attend the matches.

Much thanks to the initiator, Alex Muteshi who is also the Director General of Immigration who has sourced for sponsorship from DTB, Diamond Trust Bank, Mozzart and Valon.

I thank former Kenyan internationals- Washington Muhanji, Afred Imonje, Aggrey Litali, Tony Lidonde, Ngaira Esese, Nick Yakhama, Fred Serenge and Winna Shilavula for accepting to be in the organising committee.

It is our chance to pay tribute to all the fallen heroes and an opportunity to remember everything that they did for this country.

AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Nzoia Sugar, Vihiga Bullets, will take part in the knock-out tournament, where winners in the two opening encounters will meet in the final, while losers will clash in a third place play-off.

Tournament co-sponsors Valon FC will play a Legends side comprising retired internationals in a curtain-raiser.

Fans will join the teams at the home of the late Lidonde’s Shikokho home on July 8 for lunch and witness the unveiling ceremony, where the tournament fixtures will be announced.

Meeting in Kakamega, the tournament organiser discussed the need to open a football centre of excellence in Kakamega for boys and girls, and to set up a mausoleum dedicated to the departed greats.

Leopards has many departed heroes, but the tournament has been named Elijah Lidonde in honour of the former stars. Elijah Lidonde, who died in September1987, played and coached Abaluhya (currently AFC Leopards) and featured for the national team Harambee Stars.

Ingwe’s fallen greats include Joe Kadenge, Jonathan Niva, Sammy Tabu, Haggai Mirikau, Anthony Mukabwa, David Asibwa, Livingston Madegwa, Munialo Opicho, Hezekieh Ang’ana, Charles Makunda, Daniel Anyanzwa.