Let’s rebuild in off-season for better run

The off-season is usually a dull period for many football fans all over the world.

We all miss the action and the attendant adrenaline rush in our systems whenever our favourite team is playing.

During the transfer season, we all hope that our teams shall attract the best talent, incorporate them into the team and hopefully get the best out of them in the new season.

New signings acquired in the off-season are the key components that define a new season for teams, sometimes adding much-needed depth and competition to an already good side.

The transfer window is officially open in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, meaning that players can easily move from one club to another.

This should be the perfect time for Bandari FC to add talent and skill to its already dangerous arsenal of players as the team begins preparations for a new season, one full of big ambitions.

These ambitions must be supported by action in the transfer market, and those actions need to take place now. Lots of activity in the transfer season needs a huge financial backing, but luckily Bandari FC, we have solid financial foundation in our sponsors Kenya Ports Authority.

We have big ambitions for the new season and we should be very busy this transfer season. We expect a few new names in the squad to beef up our chances of bringing the trophy home.

This will bring joy to our fans, Bandari being a club that takes pride in nurturing talent in an system that is free, fair and open.

The club is well known for lifting players from humble beginnings to stardom, with guaranteed support from our sponsors and genuine interest in improving their welfare.

Our team should be able to approach and sign young and upcoming talents, as well as well established names in the Kenyan football scene as a way to beef up the squad.

We will soon see some big names doing business with the club. The club’s head coach, Anthony Kimani, has already introduced a few youngsters from the youth system to the senior team.

They include Mbarak Musa, Ronny Otieno, and Bakari Ali. The youngsters from the youth system present the club with a cheap and long-term supply of talent.

We are delighted that Kimani has made it a priority to always shop for talent from the youth team.

“I am always delighted whenever I see my boys in the senior team, it gives morale to us as coaches and more so to our boys because they know that it’s easier to get a chance in the senior team if you work hard enough,” Bandari’s youth coach Alex Shichangi said of the policy at the club.