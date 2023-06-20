70th year, 50 as a WRC event, oh what a historic Safari Rally

After a long lull, the 2023 WRC Safari Rally kicks off Thursday in a historic year which defines the event as a heritage whose history is intertwined with that of Kenya as a country.

The Safari Rally is marking its 70th Anniversary, bigger and better. It is also a year the Safari is celebrating 50 years as a World Rally Championship fixture on a calendar year Kenya is turning 60.

It is the first WRC Safari Rally under the Kenya Kwanza regime. The level of competition is very high and tight at the top with 10 Priority One drivers, which is a full house in rally-speak, very competitive at the tier two category, and Kenyans expected to be runaway winners in tier three with competition between themselves -- that is, McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome. May the best man win.

A total of 12 drivers will compete in the Kenya National Championship (KNRC) category for points in the national series, but importantly, sharing the forum with the best drivers in the world.

The top three teams Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport Ford are going to wage a fierce battle seeking the much cherished Safari Rally crown.

It is probably one of the most coveted title of the WRC. Toyota are fielding four cars of two Safari champions Kalle Rovanepera and Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans and Katsuta Takamoto.

Hyundai has enlisted the service of Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Essapeka Lappi. Ford is depending on Ott Tanak, Louis Pierre Loubet and privateer Jordan Serderidis.

This stellar cast is a confirmation of the special place the WRC Safari Rally holds in the world of sports, and every reason that Kenya should safeguard this event to remain in the championship calendar for as long as possible.

The Safari is happening at a time when the world’s economy is getting a beating partly due to the war in Ukraine which has affected many countries including Kenya as has been witnessed with the low number of local drivers in the Safari and the national championship.

We must find a formula of making motorsport affordable for locals. The Safari as a product positively contributed to the economy of Kenya.

It is also gratifying to note that the Safari is growing bigger in the eyes of the world media. At least 304 journalists representing media houses, teams and selected sponsors have been accredited to cover this year’s Safari Rally.

Many have said they will extend their stay in Kenya to visit our world renowned game parks and the blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

Adventure

We are also going to witness a high number of visitors in Naivasha this weekend seeking their Safari Rally adventure.

We hope they will be in their best of behaviour especially the night runners who are prone to injuring themselves and others. The law enforcement officers should be on the look out.

We don’t need a dangerous Safari. Tufike salama.

Expect the famous (or is infamous?) motley of Subari owners to also hit “Vasha” as only they can.

Finally, safety on our roads offers food for thought. Traditionally, the Safari survived from inception thanks to the individual efforts of drivers to race within the rules and safety requirements.