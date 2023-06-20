How Ford came, saw and filmed as they conquered

“It’s a Long Way to Nairobi” is one of the best documentaries produced on the Safari Rally with minute details that captures Ford’s victory in 1977.

Ford brought in a professional filming crew which captured the team’s arrival in Kenya, competition and departure.

That year’s Safari was not for the faint hearted. It also singled out Bjorn Waldergard as the best long distance racer of his generation.

Ford master- minded an engineering and logistical overkill to win, and reclaim lost glory of 1972.

Ford brought an armada of equipment and a mega budget to boot reportedly over Sh150 million at today’s rates.

Ford executed its Safari Rally campaign with military precision. They hired 75 chase vehicles to manage the four cars of Bjorn Waldergard, Roger Clark, Ari Vatanen and Vic Preston Junior, and flew in several air crafts also that were managed by team principal Peter Ashcroft aboard a 12-seater, which circled in the air non-stop and only landed to refuel.