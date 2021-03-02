Legendary Hannu Mikkola will always be part of Safari folklore

In this file photo taken January 20, 1976, FInnish driver Hannu Mikkola poses in his Opel Kadett GTE during the Monte-Carlo in Monte Carlo. Hannu Mikkola, one of the top 10 rally drivers of all time, has died of cancer aged 78, his sons and the World Rally Championship have said on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Only seven minutes separated them and the younger Finn in underdog Opel took the victor’s laurels.
  • Mikkola started his rallying career in Volvo cars in the early 1960s before moving to Ford  then won the world title in 1983 in a 4 wheel drive Audi,  and the British Rally Championship in 1978.
  • He was last in Kenya in 2015 as a guest of the East African Classic Rally.

Only 31 drivers have won the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in history but one distinction, the real crème de la crème Hannu Mikkola who passed on February 26, will always be part of the event’s folklore and stuff of what true legends are made of.

