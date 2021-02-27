Rallying community mourns Safari veteran Hannu Mikkola

In this file photo taken January 20, 1976, FInnish driver Hannu Mikkola poses in his Opel Kadett GTE during the Monte-Carlo in Monte Carlo. Hannu Mikkola, one of the top 10 rally drivers of all time, has died of cancer aged 78, his sons and the World Rally Championship have said on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan legend Patrick Njiru, a former Safari Rally Group “N” winner, said he was saddened by the death of the 78-year-old Finnish driver whom he described as “a very friendly and professional rally driver”.

Rally ace Hannu Mikkola, who died on Friday, was the first foreign driver to win the Safari Rally in 1971 when the event was considered the toughest round of the World Rally Championships.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.