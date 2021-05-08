‘Ghost’ Mulee has finally won me over, off the pitch

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee speaks to the press at Safari park hotel, Nairobi on  March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We can only wish Mulee a speedy recovery and a safe return home, where, I believe, his trademark guffaw has been sorely missed by his Patanisho fans.

I know very few people who can laugh as hard, long and infectiously as Jacob “Ghost” Mulee. Apparently, other than his impressive coaching résumé Mulee has the rare gift of a spontaneous, unstrained and carefree cackle which he often unleashes in heavy doses in his other job as a radio presenter.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.