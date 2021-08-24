Sports' huge role in society spelt out as Paralympics blast off

Paralympic Games

Team Kenya parades through during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Paralympic Games’ history dates back to the Second World War when, in 1948, German-born English neurosurgeon Ludwig Guttmann launched competition for injured British servicemen. 
  • He was also head of the National Spinal Injuries Center at Stoke Mandeville Hospital where he promoted physical activity as part of the rehabilitation process.

In Tokyo

