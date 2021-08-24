Tokyo Paralympics open after year's virus delay

Paralympic Games

Kenya's team arrive during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 24, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Badminton and taekwondo will make their Paralympic debuts in Tokyo.
  • The Games will also put the spotlight on Japan's record of disability inclusion, with activists saying more remains to be done despite some progress, especially in Tokyo, on accessibility.

Tokyo

