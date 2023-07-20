Six rookies make Kenya volleyball provisional squad

Six rookies have been drafted into the Kenya national men's volleyball team provisional squad of 21 players for the African Nations Volleyball Championship.

The biennial event is set for September 1-14 in Cairo, Egypt.

Trailblazer's middle blocker Eugene Okello, Kenya Prisons left attacker Dennis Esokon, General Service Unit (GSU) middle blocker Joshua Kimaru, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) setter Nick Kimutai and middle blockers pair of Timothy Kipruto from Kenya Prisons and Kenya Ports Authority's (KPA) Brian Kamonde are the new call-ups in Gedion Tarrus' side.

Abiud Chirchir of Grand Nancy of France, Shadrack Misiko (GSU) and libero James Mutero of Blazers are making a comeback to the squad.

The team is scheduled to start training at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi next week.

The three were not part of the team that featured in last edition that was hosted in Kigali, Rwanda in 2021, where Kenya shocked Egypt 3-2 in the group stage before finishing ninth in the 16-nation tournament. Tunisia won the title.

Team captain Enock Mogeni, on form Peter Kamara and Chirchir are the opposite hitters in the squad.

Setter Brian Melly, whose contract with Club Olympique de Meknes of Morocco lapsed recently, will be joined by Kelvin Maiyo (Kenya Prisons) and Kimutai.

KPA's libero Sam Juma and Mutero will take care of backcourt department.

Africa's best middle blocker Simion Kipkorir, Misiko, Kamonde, Benard Wechuli (KDF), Okello, and Kipruto are some of the middle blockers in the squad.

Kenya Volleyball Federation acting president Charles Nyaberi said they were looking for funds so that the team can start non residential training next week.

"We have submitted the forms today to the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) to confirm our participation in the championship. We want the lads to begin training in time so that the technical bench can have ample time to select a competitive side to represent the country well. We are keen to give the men's team as much support as their female counterparts," said Nyaberi.

Provisional Squad:

Sam Juma, Brian Kamonde, Peter Kamara, Enock Mogeni, and Denis Omollo(all KPA), Brian Melly, Cornelius Kiplagat, Naftali Chumba, Simion Kipkorir, Abiud Chirchir, Joshua Kimaru and Shadrack Misko (all GSU), Alfred Kibungei, Benard Wechuli and Nick Kimutai (KDF), Denis Esokon, Timothy Rotich, Elphas Makuto, Kelvin Maiyo (Prisons), James Mutero, Eugene Okello (Trailblazers).

Head coach: Gideon Tarus

Assistant coaches: David Lung'aho and Sammy Mulinge

Trainer: Elisha Aliwa