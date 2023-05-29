Melly: Time for Kenya’s men team to shine

Brian Melly has urged Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) to accord the national men’s volleyball team proper support ahead of the African Nations Championship planned from August 29 to September 6 in Cairo, Egypt.

Melly has had a dream debut season in Morocco with Club Olympique de Meknes (CODM), helping the club defend their Throne Cup title and finish fourth in the league. He was also named the Most Valuable Player in the Throne Cup as CODM stunned league champions FUS Rabat 3-1 in the final.

“It has been a good season for me here in Morocco which is a better league from Albania where I played last year. I have learnt a lot and am looking forward to use this experience to help the national team in August,” Melly told Nation Sport on phone from Morocco.

Like Melly, other Kenyan professional players have enjoyed varying success with their clubs notably Simion Kipkorir who won the African Clubs Championship title with Tunisian outfit Moulodia Sportive de Bou Salem, in the process emerging best blocker in the continental competition.

Opposites Abiud Chirchir and Enock Mogeni have also been in rich form this season for Grand Nancy (France) and Oita Miyoshi (Japan).

Emboldened by the consistency of Kenyan players abroad and emergence of new talents like Brian Kamonde of Kenya Ports Authority, Joshua Kimaru of General Service Unit (GSU), Melly believes Kenya has what it takes to cause an upset in Cairo.

Kenya finished ninth in the previous edition held in 2021 in Rwanda where they made history by beating Egypt 3-1 for the first time in the group stages. According to the latest FIVB rankings, Wafalme Stars’ are currently placed fifth in Africa behind Tunisia, Egypt, Cameroon and Morocco.

“We have a good team and are even more experienced than the last time we played together in Rwanda. Players like Kipkorir, Abiud and Enock have had very good seasons which is a big advantage for the national team.

“Our major undoing in the past has been preparations because we only train together for a week or so. Our opponents have already begun training therefore it’s important that we also start camp early to ensure the team gels.

“Player for player, I can confidently say that we can match the best teams in Africa in all positions. If we get the preparation phase right then we stand a big chance of going all the way to the final,” underlined Melly.

Unlike the national women’s team, Malkia Strikers, who boast nine African titles, Wafalme Stars are yet to win the continental gong partly because they have failed to attend various editions of the biennial competition.