KVF retain men's national team coaches ahead of tourney

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) have retained the men's volleyball national team technical bench ahead of next month's African Nations Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The event is set for August 28 to September 10.

General Service Unit head coach Gideon Tarus will remain as head coach while Kenya Prisons men's team coach David Lung'aho and Kenya Ports Authority coach Sammy Mulinge will serve as his assistants.

Kenya Defence Forces men's coach Elisha Aliwa is the trainer.

Alfred Chedotum takes over from KVF treasurer Kenneth Tonui who was the team manager during the last championship that was staged in Rwanda.

Kenya finish ninth in the biennial event that had attracted 16 nations.

Tunisia won the title.

KVF Secretary General Ben Juma on Wednesday said they had given the technical bench a free hand to select a strong provisional squad.

"The ball is in their court now. As a federation we are just waiting for them to give us training the programme. We are keen to give the team the much needed support," said Juma.

Chedotum, who also serves as the KDF team manager, revealed that the selection had been done during the two final legs of the league and it was just a matter of time before they release the squad.