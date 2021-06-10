FIVB ban volleyball player over racist gesture

Sanja Djurdjevic.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sanja Djurdjevic was photographed pulling at the corners of her eyes with her fingers, a derogatory gesture towards Asians.

  • Later this month the Serbia team will head to Tokyo for the Olympics, where they face South Korea, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Kenya and hosts Japan in Pool A.

Rome, Italy

