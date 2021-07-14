Willy Ambaka joins Kenya Sevens camp in Kurume

Andrew Amonde

Kenya sevens rugby team captain Andrew Amonde passes the ball as Vincent Onyala (left) and Eden Agero look on during a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 13, 2021 ahead of the Olympic Games. 

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Sevens hold their first team training session in Japan.
  • Much-travelled Ambaka joins Kenya Sevens camp in Kurume from St Petersburg.

Firepower in the “Shujaa” arsenal just got more lethal with the arrival of top gun Willy Ambaka from his Russian base Tuesday night.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Race walkers protest after missing on Kenya's Olympics list

  2. Wasteful Kenya fall to Egypt in Afrobasket qualifiers

  3. Plot thickens as Perez recordings target Ronaldo, Mourinho

  4. FKF unveils women's football Strategic Plan

  5. 'Nation' best rallying news website: WRC Promoter

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.