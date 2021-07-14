Willy Ambaka joins Kenya Sevens camp in Kurume

Firepower in the “Shujaa” arsenal just got more lethal with the arrival of top gun Willy Ambaka from his Russian base Tuesday night.

Ambaka checked into Team Kenya’s New Plaza Hotel in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, shortly after 7pm for the national sevens rugby team’s pre-Olympics training camp to complete the collection of stars coach Innocent Simiyu hopes will knock on the medals door.

Kenya has been pooled in Pool ‘B’ of the rugby tournament here alongside South Africa, USA and Ireland.

Ambaka arrived shortly after the women’s national rugby team had also checked into the hotel to join their male counterparts who arrived two days ago.

The much-travelled 31-year-old star has just signed a year’s contract with St Petersburg side Narvskaya Zastava and is expected to be a key figure in their European campaign this season.

He said the heat wave in Russia had conditioned him well for equally hot and humid conditions expected during the rugby tournament from July 26 to 28 at the New National Stadium in Tokyo.

“It’s extremely hot at the moment (in St Petersburg) but this will give me the advantage in Tokyo where it will also be hot and humid,” the gentle giant observed.

“It’s been a long journey from Russia and right now I just wanna sleep,” he added.

Kenya sevens rugby legend Collins Injera during a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 13, 2021 ahead of the Olympic Games. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

Ambaka landed as coach Simiyu held his first full training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre yesterday morning.

Simiyu expressed confidence in his side, saying they were now working on finishing touches.

“In the first session of course you expect players to be a bit rusty because of the travel, humidity and adjusting to the conditions here,” Simiyu said, adding that the weather here doesn’t worry them.

The former Kenya international said they were focusing on their game plans having put in a lot of work before travelling to Japan.

“We are now working on our game plans because back at home we already worked on our game profiles – we will take it a day at a time.

“It’s a tough pool, but then at the Olympics all pools are tough so we don’t expect an easy game. Look at the last Olympics, Japan beat the All Blacks and got to the semis.”

Simiyu said he is keen on exposing talent and celebrating the Kenyan brand of rugby during this Olympic tournament.

“For us, it’s a game at a time and it’s more important for us hitting our standards early, showcasing our game and the Kenyan brand of rugby.”

Simiyu’s captain Andrew Amonde said they have some adjusting to do, but assured that all is under control.

“We have done our research well… after 48 hours of being here our bodies will start adjusting to the conditions here,” he said.

“The main thing is to focus on ourselves because we are playing very good teams that have very high standards when you come to such tournaments.”