Samba flavor psyches up Malkia Strikers

In Kurume City, Japan

Brazilian coaches attached to Malkia Strikers believe the Kenya national women’s volleyball team has what it takes to produce some magic in Tokyo.

Perennial campaigners in global tournaments, the Malkia Strikers face hosts Japan in their opening Pool ‘A’ match on July 26.

Other teams in the group are Brazil, South Korea, Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

The team has benefitted from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) largesse that has seen the world body attach four coaches to Malkia Strikers as part of its global development programme.

Among the fresh pieces of innovations the coaches from the land of Samba have introduced is Catapult, a GPS performance tracking device that enhances coaches’ ability to assess player fitness and efficiency.

“For the first time in the volleyball world, we are using Catapult which is usually used by football teams in Europe,” Roberto “Beto” Opice Neto, one of the Brazilian technical officials explained.

“The data helps coaches to measure performance of players during training, and we can then evaluate with the strength and conditioning coach and other coaches so as to prepare training sessions and avoid player injuries.”

Beto said the technology has been crucial in helping coaches arrange the bespoke training for their players.

“Volleyball is a team sport but you cannot treat a libero the same way you train a setter. This technology will help us get real time, live data that will help the coaches train individual players,” he added.

The official said they are now working on technical aspects of the game as competition draws close.

“We are working on the tactical system and also what to expect in game situations in the tournament,” Beto added.