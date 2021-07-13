Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 4

Edith Wisa

Edith Wisa is fitted with a “template” training tracking devise ahead of training in Kurume City on July 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers’ coaches have adopted the latest “Catapult” training technology in their preparations for the Olympic Games that launch here on July 23.
  • Little devices fitted into the players’ sports bras transmit data to a central computer which the coaches use to analyse various performances of the individual players including their speed, jumps and endurance.

