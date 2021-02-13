Why Andrew Amonde will miss Madrid Sevens tourney

Veteran Kenya Sevens star Andrew Amonde has been dropped from the Madrid-bound squad ahead of the Madrid Sevens tournament slated for February 20-21.

Team manager Eric Ogweno said the former Shujaa captain and KCB Rugby player was dropped after falling sick. He said Bush Mwale will replace Amonde.

“He has not contracted coronavirus, but he fell sick and has not trained with us for one week,” said d Ogweno.

Shujaa, together with the women’s team Lionesses, are scheduled to fly to Spain Sunday at 1am.

“Upon arrival, we will quarantine for two days before we start training for the tournament. We will use the event to gauge ourselves,” said Ogweno.

He said that their next stop will be Dubai in the United Arab Emirates after the Madrid tour.

“We will have another international tournament on March 26 in Dubai,” said Ogweno.

In Madrid, Shujaa will face Mike Friday’s USA together with France, Argentina, hosts Spain as well as Portugal in the first tournament on February 20.

The Lionesses will be up against the USA, France, Russia, Spain and Poland in the women’s competition.

Kenya Rugby Union said that both tournaments will be played on a round-robin basis with the best-placed teams proceeding to the knockout rounds.