Why Andrew Amonde will miss Madrid Sevens tourney

Kenya Sevens' captain Andrew Amonde in action during their training session at the RFUEA grounds on February 20, 2020 ahead of the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2019/20 Sevens World Series in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Team manager Eric Ogweno said the former Shujaa captain and KCB Rugby player was dropped after falling sick. He said Bush Mwale will replace Amonde.

Veteran Kenya Sevens star Andrew Amonde has been dropped from the Madrid-bound squad ahead of the Madrid Sevens tournament slated for February 20-21.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.