Strathmore Leos shock KCB to clinch Christies Sevens

Strathmore Leos Sunday won the 2022 edition of the Christie Sevens after an emphatic 25-10 win over KCB at the RFUEA grounds.

It was sweet revenge for the students who lost 12-10 to KCB in the final of the Kabeberi Sevens last Sunday at the same venue.

The university students dethrone the bankers with tries from Philemon Olang, Barnabas Owuor, Mathew Mogaya, while KCB’s two tries were scored by Geoffrey Okwach and Levi Amunga.

“Strathmore rushed us from the kick off and we had conceded the opening try within the first 45 seconds. We tried to make a comeback but we just couldn’t. I commend Strathmore. They were worthy opponents.

They have reached their second consecutive final, so they are no pushovers. We go back to the drawing board and hope to be stronger when our Kenya Simbas players Samuel Asati, Vincent Onyala and Brian Wahinya return from South Africa as well as Kenya Sevens players Alvin “Buffa” Otieno from the World Rugby Sevens Series in Europe,” said KCB RFC assistant coach Dennis Mwanja.

It was only a matter of who would blink first as both sides had signaled their intentions by dominating their groups on the first day of Christie Sevens on Saturday.

Strathmore Leos' Dan Kisakyamuaka (centre) charges towards the Westen Bulls defence during the their Christies Sevens match at RFUEA grounds on May 29, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

KCB would sweep aside Impala Saracens 31-0 in the cup quarters as Strathmore tossed out the hosts Kenya Harlequin by beating them 17-10.

In the semi-finals, Strathmore overpowered surprise package Western Bulls 29-7 as KCB survived a scare to scrape through in sudden death against Menengai Oilers after 12-12 in regulation time.