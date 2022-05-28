Christies 7s: Perfect start for KCB, Strathmore, Mwamba

KCB, Strathmore Leos and Mwamba had a perfect day on Saturday at the Christie Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds, the second leg on the 2022 National rugby sevens circuit.

Defending champions and top seeds KCB, who won Kabeberi Sevens by defeating Strathmore Leos narrowly 12-10 last weekend, thrashed Jumia Pay Pirates 33-7, hosts Kenya Harlequin 19-5 and Nakuru 21-10 in Pool “A” to storm into the main cup quarter-finals.

Strathmore conceded only five points on day one after running over Impala Saracens 36-0, Kenyatta University's Blak Blad 34-0 and Daystar Falcons 24-5 in Pool “B”.

“So far, so good for us. We have achieved the target we set for the first day which were to win all our matches convincingly and top our pool. We wanted that target, so that we get a relatively easy opponent in the quarter-finals,” said Leos coach Louis Kisia as he attributed the successful outing to hard work and good analysis of their opponents.

He said they lost the Kabeberi final against bankers KCB because of a missed conversion and are working hard to ensure they convert every try they get.

Mwamba was the other team that finished group stage action with a 100 percent winning record after hammering Western Bulls 22-5, Catholic Monks 12-5 and Homeboyz 19-12.

Results

Pool A - Nakuru 12 Kenya Harlequin 26, KCB 33 Jumia Pay Pirates 7, Nakuru 27 Jumia Pay Pirates 12, KCB 19 Kenya Harlequin 5, Kenya Harlequin 27 Jumia Pay Pirates 5, KCB 21 Nakuru 10;

Pool B - Daystar Falcons 21 Blak Blad 5, Strathmore Leos 36-0 Impala Saracens, Strathmore Leos 34 Blak Blad 0, Impala Saracens 24 Daystar Falcons 12, Strathmore Leos 24 Daystar Falcons 5;

Pool C - Menengai Oilers 19 Nondescripts 7, Masinde Muliro 12 Kabras Sugar 14, Nondescripts 19 Masinde Muliro 17, Kabras Sugar 36 Menengai Oilers 7, Nondescripts 10 Kabras Sugar 5;