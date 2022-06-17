Strathmore Leos, KCB fine run to be tested at Driftwood Sevens

All eyes will be on National Sevens Circuit leaders Strathmore Leos and reigning champions KCB when the current season enters the halfway stage this weekend at Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa Sports Club.

Sevens action returns after nearly three weeks.

Coach Louis Kisia's Strathmore and Dennis Mwanja's KCB have contested the first two cup finals at the Kabeberi and Christies held at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

Strathmore lost 12-10 to KCB at Kabeberi Sevens final before tearing apart the bankers 25-10 in Christies final.

Driftwood Sevens could just be the tournament that fans will get to see a different set of cup finalists as the quest for the National Sevens title enters a crucial stage.

Mombasa always serves up a treat and the weekend’s action will be no different.

Kisia’s charges will play out of Pool "A" alongside Impala, tricky customers Homeboyz and hosts Mombasa.

KCB, who won the last edition of the Driftwoods in 2019, are in Pool "B" with Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup champions Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons and Jumia Pay South Coast Pirates.

Gibson Weru's Menengai Oilers are in Pool "C" with Kenya Harlequin, Topfry Nakuru and Kenyatta University's Blak Blad while Western Bulls, Mwamba, Nondescripts and Zetech Oaks make up Pool "D".

Some of the players to watch out this weekend are KCB's Jacob Ojee and youngster Amon "Injes" Wamalwa. Ojee leads the try scorers chart with 11 tries.

Wamalwa performed well bagging the top try scorer and top point scorer at Christie Sevens. He has eight tries and 10 conversions.

"My target is to finish as the the top point scorer and winning the circuit with Homeboyz," Wamalwa, whose role model is Kenyan international Collins injera, told Nation Sport.

Day One Order Of Play (June 18)

Impala v Homeboyz (9.00am)

Strathmore Leos v Mombasa (9.20am)

Kabras Sugar v Daystar Falcons (9.40am)

KCB v Jumia Pay South Coast Pirates (10.00am)

Kenya Harlequin v Nakuru (10.20am)

Menengai Oilers v Blak Blad (10.40am)

Mwamba v Nondescripts (11.00am)

Western Bulls v Zetech Oaks (11.20am)

Impala v Mombasa (11.50am)

Strathmore Leos v Homeboyz (12.10pm)

Kabras Sugar v Jumia Pay South Coast Pirates (12.30pm)

KCB v Daystar Falcons (12.50pm)

Kenya Harlequin v Blak Blad (1.10pm)

Menengai Oilers v Nakuru (1.30pm)

Mwamba v Zetech Oaks (1.50pm)

Western Bulls v Nondescripts (2.10pm)

Homeboyz v Mombasa (2.40pm)

Strathmore Leos v Impala (3.00pm)

Daystar Falcons v Jumia Pay South Coast Pirates (3.20pm)

KCB v Kabras (3.40pm)

Nakuru v Blak Blad (4.00pm)

Menengai Oilers v Kenya Harlequin (4.20pm)

Nondescripts v Zetech Oaks (4.40pm)