Stage set for circuit title decider at Kabeberi 7s

While Mwamba are out to win their first Kabeberi Sevens title in four years, Kabras Sugar and KCB will be locked in the battle for the 2023 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit crown this weekend.

Kabeberi Sevens, hosted by Mwamba, is the sixth and final leg of this year’s national series and will take place at RFUEA ground, Nairobi.

“We have done everything possible to ensure the comfort of the teams, fans and the media,” said Mwamba chairman Jason Braganza while receiving sponsorship of over Sh5 million for the leg from several companies.

SportPesa gave a cheque of Sh1m and an additional Sh550,000 circuit prize money and Sh175,000 for Kabeberi Sevens winners.

East African Breweries handed over Sh2m, CIC Insurance Sh250,000, KCB Bank Sh200,000 and Kenya Police Sacco Sh250,000.

Circuit leaders Kabras Sugar, who are eyeing their first title in six years, and second-placed KCB are separated at the top by just one point.

Kabras can claim their first circuit title since 2017 if they finish the tournament ahead of KCB.

Three-time winners KCB, who lifted the series title last in 2019, can reclaim the circuit title if they reach the cup semis and Kabras fall at the cup quarter-finals.

The circuit witnessed a different winner this season when Nondescripts Rugby Club stunned Strathmore Leos 12-7 to lift the inaugural Tisap Sevens title at Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County on Sunday.

Strathmore Leos, who reached their second consecutive cup final in Tisap, and are placed third with 82 points, have an outside chance of recapturing the circuit title they won for the first and last time in 2009.

The Leos can only achieve that if they manage to reach the cup final, while praying that Kabras and KCB fail to make the Cup quarters. Quite unlikely, noting that Kabras and KCB haven’t failed to reach the Cup quarter-finals in many years.

It’s only in Tisap Sevens where the two giants lost their Cup quarter-finals matches this season and went on to meet in the final fifth place where KCB prevailed 21-14.

Kabras Sugar and KCB could meet in Cup quarterfinal at Kabeberi Sevens after finding themselves in corresponding pools after Wednesay's draw.

Kabras Sugar and Mwamba have been paired in Pool “C” at Kabeberi Sevens.

The Pool also has Masinde Muliro University of Agriculture and Technology (Mmust), and Daystar University’s Falcons.

KCB and Menengai Oilers, who also halted the bankers ’charge at the Cup quarter-finals in Tisap Sevens, are also paired in Pool “D” that also has Catholic University of East Africa Monks and Moi University.