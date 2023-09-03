Nondies stun Leos for first title in 21 years

Nondescripts Rugby Club are the winners of the inaugural Tisap Sevens champions.

Nondies, fondly known as the Red Lion, claimed their first victory in the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit in 21 years when they stunned Strathmore Leos 12-7 in the final at Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County Sunday.

The last time Nondies won a leg in the circuit was in 2002 when they beat the defunct Ulinzi 30-0 to lift the Driftwood Sevens.

The Red Lion side then had the likes of Paul “Pablo” Murunga, Shaka Kwach, Charles Cardovillis, Allan Hicks and the late Benjamin Ayimba among others.

Nevertheless, Ulinzi went on to claim the Circuit title two years in a row in 2002 and 2003.

Fast forward, Nondies, handled by former Kenya Sevens international Benedict Nyambu, were the first to draw first blood when Moses Begi crossed the line before Daniel Okito added the extras.

Then Steve Osumba converted Andrew Matoka's try to draw level 7-7 for Strathmore at the break before Charles Odhiambo scored the winning try for the Red Lion.

This is the first time a different team won a leg in the circuit after KCB and Kabras Sugar, who had won two legs each.

A happy Nyambu said his players had self-belief and determination.

“It is a big boost for the boys. We were focused and played the ball in the right places throughout the tournament,” said Nyambu, adding that they will be going for a repeat performance in the last leg of the circuit, Kabeberi Sevens this weekend in Nairobi.

Nondies uphold thei clean run at Tisap when they stopped Kismu 10-7 in the quarter-final before stunning the Circuit defending champion Menengai Oilers 10-7 in the semi-final.

Nondies captain Fidel Oloo said that the best is yet to come from Nondies, adding that the victory inspires them to perform better in the last leg of the circuit before shifting heir focus to Kenya Cup.

Nondies won the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship last season to return to the top tier Kenya Cup. “We last played finals in 2002 and this is a good motivation,” said Oloo.

Mwamba Rugby Club claimed third place after defeating Oilers 14-5 in the playoff.

Dala and Christie Sevens champions, KCB, settled for fifth place after defeating Kabras, the Driftwood and Christie Sevens champions, 21-14 in the final for fifth place.

It was the first time KCB and Kabras teas failed to make a semi-final appearance.

Home team University of Eldoret (UoE) Trojans settled for 10th place despite an impressive 19-19 draw with Mwamba in their opening pool match.

They were defeated 19-14 by Homeboyz in their final pool match.

United States International University (USIU) won the Division II after defeating hosts Moi University 21-19 in the final.