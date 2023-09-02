KCB, Kabras stay on course at Tisap 7s Eldoret

Series contenders Kabras Sugar KCB cruised unbeaten to the Cup quarter-finals at the National Circuit Tisap Sevens at Eldoret Sports Club in Eldoret on Saurday.

Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Kisumu were the surprise names in Cup quarters after a fine day in the office where they showed scant respect to the big boys.

Kabras coach Felix Ayange revealed his hand: “We will be looking forward to widening the gap with KCB as we eye the overall title."

Kabras lead the series on 80 points with KCB a close second on 78 points and Strathmore third with 63 points.

Blak Blad showed their mettle with an inspired 14-14 draw with Homeboyz after they had seen off Mombasa 17-7.

Kabras edged out Quins 12-5 in their final Pool “C” to relegate the revered Nairobi side to the Challenge Cup.

Fixtures

Cup - KCB v Oilers, Nondescripts v Kisumu, Strathmore Leo’s v Blak Blad, Kabras v Mwamba;

Challenge - Homeboyz v Mmust, Nakuru v Daystar Falcons, Monks v Mombasa, Kenya Harlequins v Tojans