KCB, Kabras stay on course at Tisap 7s Eldoret

Steve Arunga (left) of Menengai Oilers Rugby Football Club is tackled by Musa Mugandi of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology during their Tisap Sevens Rugby Tournament match at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on September 2, 2023. Menengai Oilers won 14-12.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Blak Blad showed their mettle with an inspired 14-14 draw with Homeboyz after they had seen off Mombasa 17-7.  
  • Kabras edged out Quins 12-5 in their final Pool “C”to relegating the revered Nairobi side to the Challenge Cup.

Series contenders Kabras Sugar KCB cruised unbeaten to the Cup quarter-finals at the National Circuit Tisap Sevens at Eldoret Sports Club  in Eldoret on Saurday.

Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Kisumu were the surprise names in Cup quarters after a fine day in the office where they showed scant respect to the big boys.

Kabras coach Felix Ayange revealed his hand: “We will be looking forward to widening the gap with KCB as we eye the overall title."

Also Read

Kabras lead the series on 80 points with KCB a close second on 78 points and Strathmore third  with 63 points.

Blak Blad showed their mettle with an inspired 14-14 draw with Homeboyz after they had seen off Mombasa 17-7.  

Kabras edged out Quins 12-5 in their final Pool “C” to relegate the revered Nairobi side to the Challenge Cup.

Fixtures

Cup - KCB v Oilers, Nondescripts v Kisumu, Strathmore Leo’s v Blak Blad, Kabras v Mwamba;

Challenge - Homeboyz v Mmust, Nakuru v Daystar Falcons, Monks v Mombasa, Kenya Harlequins v Tojans


In the headlines