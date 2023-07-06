Smart athletes can gain fame, fortune as brand influencers

If you are a football lover and you don’t follow Esse Akida on Twitter, consider tapping to @akida_14 before we go further in this discussion.

I single out Esse and I am specific in my reference to Twitter because I am yet to find a social media account by a Kenyan athlete that is run better than hers. If you’re new here, Esse is a footballer who plays for Kenya and also turns out for club PAOK in Greece.

I have been quietly following her for years and last week, when she tweeted about extending her contract with her Greek employers, I felt compelled to tell her of my admiration for her knack for social media use.

Esse’s personality shines through her Twitter account, and those who follow her can never miss any information regarding her progress as a pro footballer.

Whenever she is home on holiday or been called up to the national team or has extended her contract, the information comes from her first, and not from traditional media channels. It got me thinking, today’s athletes can actually become highly profitable media companies!

Because of social media and its continuous, fast paced development, players of today are blessed with an extraordinary opportunity to leverage their fame to build their brands and create additional revenue streams, yet few of them recognise the immense potential they have.

That the image of Dennis Ombachi standing behind a table top cooker wearing a chef’s apron has become the more recognisable image of him, and not one the former rugby sevens international scrumming for the quanco (ball) or celebrating victory with his team mates, should tell us all something.

Brand influencer

That he is making more money now as a brand influencer for kitchenware, and not as a coach or other rugby-related activity is an elaborate demonstration that athletes have immense potential to promote their brand, and forge partnerships that can expand their revenue streams.

But before anything else, it is crucial for athletes to build a long-term online fan base.

I knew of Esse before she even opened her Twitter account and that drew me in.

The way to do this, as Esse very clearly shows, is to allow fans to see a different, more relatable side away from what they see on the sports field.

Athletes can do this by sharing photos from events they attend, how they prepare for games, their ways of giving back to the community or charity donations, or their daily life with their family and friends.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga is one to emulate on this front.

After establishing this fan base, athletes can begin to think of creating an additional source of income by leveraging their status and utilising effective tactics.

Like media houses, they can form partnerships to help them grow their reach and influence.

Such partnerships can take the form of endorsement deals, content licensing, sponsored content, co-branded campaigns, or even joint ventures that extend beyond the realm of sports.

But to succeed in all this, athletes must establish a well-thought-out social media strategy.

Most athletes I know prefer just one platform, yet research shows that a strong presence on multiple social media channels and platforms is the best online marketing strategy. I hope this is food for thought for our local athletes?



